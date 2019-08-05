Limited-time offer at Seaquarium: ‘free’ kids admission until Sept. 2

Before kids go back to school, Miami Seaquarium is offering free admission to kids to experience the park’s Super Splashtacular Summer along with the Savage Ancient Seas exhibit.

The limited-time Savage Ancient Seas exhibit has only a few weeks remaining at the park. This exhibit transports guests to a North America of 70 million years ago, where visitors can experience enormous, vicious sea monsters of the Cretaceous Period.

The exhibit includes more than 50 prehistoric marine fossils, both cast and real specimens, mounted in extraordinary three-dimensional displays.

Guests buy one general admission online and receive one free child (3-9 years) admission. Admission tickets must be purchased online at www.miamiseaquarium.com/freekids. The free kids offer is valid until Sept, 2.

In addition, the park’s Splashtacular Summer offers kids waves of splashing fun with the Water Play Area featuring two new water slides — the Plunge Double Lane slide and the Tahiti Island. The Plunge Double Lane slide is as adventurous as it sounds featuring a dual 27-foot drop and extended slides of 68 feet for double the fun. The Tahiti Island slide is perfect for little ones, allowing toddlers to take a trip to the islands and enjoy the splashtacular fun — creating an enjoyable environment for children of all ages.

In addition, Salty’s Pirate Playground and the park’s Spray and Play misting stations will provide wet, fun and refreshing ways to stay cool. Miami Seaquarium offers more ways to stay cool this summer with various shows throughout the day.

Additionally, guests can enjoy cool savings with the return of the Summer Savings Pass, which will be available for sale online at www.miamiseaquarium.com/summersavingspass or at the park. The pass offers unlimited admission to Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science, and Zoo Miami until Sept, 30, 2019.

