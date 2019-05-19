Little Haiti Cultural Complex keeps the party going with Annual DJ-Fest International, May 20

The Haitian-American community keeps the party going – with the 3rd Annual DJ-Fest International on Monday night in celebration of National Haitian Heritage month. The high-energy (ticketed) event takes place May 20, 5 p.m. – midnight at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Get details online or call 305-960-2969.

Haitian Heritage Month is a time to recognize the City of Miami’s Haitian community that has made significant contributions to this city’s prosperity and to its growth.

The hub of this vibrant community is the iconic Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) – designed to present and preserve Afro-Caribbean cultures‚ inspire the next generation of leaders, and leverage arts and culture as tools for positive transformation and sustainable community building. Within the complex is the Caribbean Marketplace, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the original artwork, music, fashion, and food that makes Haitian culture so magnetic.

“We are excited to join in celebrating Haitian Heritage Cultural Month. The Little Haiti Cultural Complex plays a vital role in promoting the community of Little Haiti,” says Commissioner Keon Hardemon, District 5.

In recent days, as part of the Attractions & Museum’s Temptations programming, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) sponsored a social-media giveaway for seats on the Tap Tap Tour at the LHCC on Haitian Flag Day. Also The Chefs of the Caribbean Brunch was hosted in the Marketplace, along with vendors, and a live band on the stage. The Market Day activation also included dance classes taught by KOTR, a stilt walker, and carnival games by All Star Events.

The Multicultural Tourism Department also joined in the celebration of Haitian Heritage Month. As part of their Multicultural Tourism & Development initiatives, they sponsored Sounds of Little Haiti Music Festival on May 17.

“Haitian Heritage Month is a nationally recognized month for celebration and awareness of the Haitian heritage, diaspora, and current events,” said Connie Kinnard, VP of Multicultural Tourism for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is honored to collaborate with many organizations and events to help showcase the richness of the Haitian culture to residents and visitors.”