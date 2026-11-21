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For one week each December, the global art world comes to Miami and The Littlest Art Fair wants to make sure Miami’s own artists are not lost in the crowd.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, El Fresco Art Space in Little Havana will host the second annual Littlest Art Fair, a grassroots festival of exhibitions, murals, artist conversations and community events created to give homegrown Miami artists a stage of their own during Miami Art Week.

The idea proved its point in its inaugural year. In 2025, the Littlest Art Fair commissioned 17 local artists and added 15 new murals to Little Havana, including works by acclaimed Miami artists Tati Suarez, Diana Paz, Claudio Picasso (CP1) and Elio Mercado (Evoca1).

This year, the festival is expanding its footprint and programming.

El Fresco recently moved into the historic former Óptica López flagship on Calle Ocho, in the heart of Little Havana’s commercial and tourist district, giving the artist-run space more than 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for exhibitions, installations, murals and community events.

The 2026 lineup includes “Instant Vintage,” an exhibition featuring repurposed art; a live art battle; the opening of El Fresco’s outdoor Alley Gallery; neighborhood mural tours, and conversations exploring the role of public art in placemaking, the changing legal landscape for artists and Little Havana’s history — a collaboration with Museum of Miami (formerly HistoryMiami), a new partner this year.

For Daniel Fila, aka Krave, founder of El Fresco Art Space, the festival is about sustaining Miami’s creative community during a period of rapid change and rising costs. A veteran of Wynwood’s early mural movement, Fila relocated his studio to Little Havana in 2012 and has watched both neighborhoods evolve, bringing new opportunities as well as challenges for independent artists and galleries.

“Miami is a global art destination, but in some ways that’s made it harder rather than easier to be a working artist here,” Fila said. “The Littlest Art Fair is about making sure the people who helped build Miami’s identity have a place in its future.”

Fila created the Littlest Art Fair with fellow Miami artists and cultural advocates Diana “Didi” Contreras and Natalie Lewis Schere, executive director of Path to Hip Hop, as a homegrown alternative to the commercial Art Week circuit.

“Art Week brings the world to Miami, but we also want the world to see the extraordinary creative community that is here 365 days a year,” Lewis Schere said. “The Littlest Art Fair is about creating access and opportunity for local artists — and reminding people that Miami isn’t simply a host for the art world: we produce artists, culture and ideas of our own.”

The Littlest Art Fair takes place Dec. 1-7 at El Fresco Art Space, 1340 SW Eighth St., with exhibitions and events throughout the week. For more information and programming updates, visit El Fresco Miami or follow @elfresco_miami on Instagram.

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