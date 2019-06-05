Local artist Frankie Midnight to perform concert Friday, June 14th

Miami musician Frankie Midnight will perform a one-man concert the evening of Friday, June 14, 2019 at H2 Studios of the Arts in Miami Lakes. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $25. H2 Studios of the Arts is located at 5111 NW 159th Street in Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Midnight’s performance will be a black box theater-style adaptation of his debut album entitled “Love Stories” which was digitally released on February 14, 2018.

A native of Miami Gardens, Frankie, 27, wrote, composed, produced, engineered and performed all the instruments on the album. He is a self- taught musician of the guitar, bass guitar, piano, drums, percussion, harmonica, & vocal singing. Midnight lists among his musical influences Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Todd Rundgren and Sly Stone.

He comes by his talent naturally; Midnight’s father is well-known local hip hop artist and his mother has a fine singing voice. Midnight began writing, composing, recording, and performing original music, scripts and short plays at age 16. He performed original material recently at Miami’s Olympia Theater and at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

“I’m thankful for the gift of creativity…the ability to spark an idea from imagination and manifest that idea into reality through focus and dedication,” says Midnight. “My ultimate goal as a creative and performing artist is to contribute a different aspect of performance art and bring the audience into my side of life.”

Tickets for Midnight’s one-man show are available online at Eventbrite.com. Frankie Midnight can be followed on Instagram at @frankiemidnight_