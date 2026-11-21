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Spanish Fly, the independently produced Hialeah comedy written and directed by Latin hip-hop pioneer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Don Dinero, won “Best Feature” at the recent 2026 Urban Film Festival.

The recognition marks a milestone for Guitian Films as Dinero and his nephew, executive producer Oscar Guitan, build a film business rooted in original storytelling and creative ownership, continuing their family’s entertainment legacy.

A fast, irreverent Miami comedy about friendship and ambition, Spanish Fly follows best friends and roommates Nico and Benito, who are broke, behind on rent, and running out of options. When Benito spends their rent money on a half-pound of a mysterious cannabis strain called Spanish Fly, a desperate plan to recover the cash sends them stumbling through Miami’s colorful underground of dealers, hustlers, and wannabe kingpins. As their small-time hustle grows, one spectacularly bad decision becomes an unlikely opportunity.

“Winning at the Urban Film Festival is a proud moment, but Spanish Fly is just the beginning,” Don Dinero said. “We want to make films that connect with audiences across cultures, create more opportunities for Latino talent, and bring perspectives to the screen that we know firsthand.

“Building Guitian Films with my nephew Oscar makes that vision even more meaningful. We’re carrying our family’s entertainment legacy forward, owning the stories we create, and creating opportunities for the next generation,” Dinero added.

Told primarily in English, with Spanish dialogue woven into everyday interactions, Spanish Fly reflects the lives of American Latinos as they navigate between languages and cultures. Dinero’s approach speaks particularly to second- and third-generation audiences and invites viewers of all backgrounds to join a comedy about the pursuit of a better life.

The film draws on Hialeah’s neighborhoods, personalities, and humor to define its cultural identity. Its cast features performers of Cuban, Dominican, and Colombian backgrounds, reflecting the communities that shape South Florida.

Dinero wrote the screenplay in nine days, and the film was brought to life in just eight days of production, channeling the creative drive and entrepreneurial experience from his music career into filmmaking. Independent production allowed him to maintain control of the story, assemble a team of experienced collaborators, and offer opportunities to emerging actors.

The film’s producers are Jokes Yanes, Blademil Grullon, Ulysses Terrero, and Don Dinero. The executive producers are Oscar Guitian, Chris “GOTTI” Lorenzo, Don Dinero, and Jokes Yanes. Tofu Pierre-Louis served as cinematographer, and Blademil Grullon and Jokes Yanes served as editors.

Beyond Spanish Fly, Guitian Films is developing a slate of film and television projects and exploring distribution strategies to build direct relationships with audiences.

Their partnership gives that ambition a personal dimension. Working together marks an evolution of the family’s entertainment business, where experience has been passed down through generations and where new ideas are shaping its future. Dinero identifies love, loyalty, and respect as the values that guide both their relationship and their approach to business.

The team is exploring individual theatrical screenings in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago, along with a potential video-on-demand release. Screening dates and distribution details will be announced once arrangements are finalized.

Additional projects in development include a romantic comedy scheduled to begin production in early 2027 and Cuban Connection, a series that explores crime, family dynamics, and life in Miami.

With its Urban Film Festival win, Spanish Fly brings momentum to a broader vision: building an independent film company with a growing slate across film and television and carrying the family’s entertainment legacy into the next chapter.

Trailer can be seen at https://youtu.be/RHy5xHCbu9w?si=BbmiBDQxVfjFc5dX.

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