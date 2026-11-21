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Lomelo’s Meat Market — known and trusted in Pinecrest since 2020 for its Wagyu, prime beef and seafood — officially opened its second location in The Roads with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 22. The new market at 300 SW 18 Terr., Suite 102, on Coral Way (right behind Vintage Liquors), brings the same quality Lomelo’s customers count on to a new neighborhood.

More than 100 guests, including neighbors, longtime Pinecrest customers and Miami food content creators, stopped by during the 4 to 7 p.m. celebration to check out the new store at their leisure. Private chef Patrick Bass, owner of Pop’s Subs, cooked Lomelo’s Wagyu and prime cuts on site, guests enjoyed caviar and champagne, and a deejay kept the evening going.

Just before the ribbon cutting, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Vicki L. Lopez (District 5) and Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia presented designations to co-founder Jorge “Jorgie” Lorenzo and Lomelo’s Meat Market. Lorenzo then cut the ribbon alongside Commissioner Lopez, Supervisor Garcia, City of Miami Commissioner Rolando Escalona (District 3) and West Miami Vice Mayor Ivan Chavez Jr., with his family holding the ribbon. West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron joined the celebration later in the evening.

“Since we opened in Pinecrest in 2020, so many of you have supported us, and many of you have driven across town to see us,” Lorenzo told guests during his remarks. “To everyone who has been with us from the start, thank you. To our new neighbors in The Roads, we are so glad to meet you. We are thrilled to bring a high-quality product to this community, and we are grateful for the warm welcome.”

Founded in 2020, Lomelo’s built a loyal following at its original location at 9810 S. Dixie Hwy. in Pinecrest by pairing high-quality Wagyu, prime beef and seafood with personal service. The Roads location brings that same quality and service to Coral Way, where neighbors can pick up a weeknight dinner, plan a cookout or put together a special-occasion meal in one stop.

“We want to be the place our new neighbors stop on the way home when they want something better on the table, whether that’s a first Wagyu ribeye or the steak for a family celebration,” Lorenzo added.

The Roads location offers:

• American, Australian and Japanese A5 Wagyu

• Prime beef cuts

• Seafood and pork

• Lomelo’s signature salts and spices

Lomelo’s Meat Market The Roads is located at 300 SW 18 Terr., Suite 102, Miami, FL 33129. For hours and online ordering, visit lomelos.com or follow @lomelosmeatmarket on Instagram and TikTok.

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