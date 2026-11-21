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Lotus House, the nation’s largest women’s homeless shelter, welcomed Miami community leaders to its annual gala hosted at The Margulies Collection – Warehouse on Oct. 29. Located in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, the organization brought guests together for an evening of celebration under this year’s Halloween-inspired theme, “Sparkles and Costumes.”

The gala raised $1 million to advance efforts to end and prevent homelessness through Lotus House, the Children’s Village, and the National Women’s Shelter Network. Lotus Endowment board members Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss were honored with the It Takes a Village award for their dedication to being hands-on champions of Lotus House.

Accepting the honor, Bündchen said, “I’m so grateful to be part of the Lotus House family, where an incredible team and volunteers work with so much love to give women and children hope for a brighter future. It reminds me that even the smallest acts of kindness can grow into something extraordinary.”

Kloss added, “That’s what makes Lotus House so special. It’s a reminder that we all have something to give, whether it’s our time, our resources, or simply showing up for one another. Because a village isn’t just something we’re part of. It’s something we build together.”

The night’s highlights

Alumni Stories: One of the most moving moments of the night came from a group of Lotus House alumni who shared their personal journeys from crisis to independence.

Showcased through three short films, the alumni shared how shelter, therapy, education and job support provided by Lotus House paved the way to finding stability, regaining independence and building a foundation for their futures.

Awards Presented:

• Community Impact Award: Miami Innovators Who Care – spearheaded by Lotus House Board members Seth Cassel and Rachna Bhasin

• Legacy of Love Award: Libby Klein (in memoriam)

• Youth Volunteer Award: Lotus House alum Za’Niyah Huffman

• It Takes a Village: Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss

The need remains urgent. Beyond the roughly 3,500 people counted as homeless in Miami-Dade on any given night, it is estimated that there are an additional 66,000 county residents, including 11,000 children, who are part of the region’s “hidden homeless,” those who lack a permanent, stable home, according to a Census analysis conducted for the Miami Herald.

“From our earliest days, our vision has been to give women and children the safety, care and opportunities they need to build a brighter future,” said Constance Collins, founder of Lotus House. “The opening of Lotus Village, followed by the Children’s Village, has allowed us to deepen that support and reach more families in our Overtown community. When we help a mother regain her independence or a child heal and thrive, the impact extends across generations. Our supporters make this work possible, helping us build a future where every woman and child has the opportunity to live safely and with dignity.”

Every dollar raised sustains programs that help women, children, and youth heal, learn, grow and build lives beyond the shelter. In Miami, ending homelessness for women and children is not a dream. It is a plan, and it is working.

Lotus House by the numbers

• Since 2006: 3 million-plus meals served, and 400-plus newborns given their first home.

• 520-plus women, youth, and children sheltered nightly, the largest shelter of its kind in the nation.

• In 2025: 1,450-plus women, youth and children served, 182,000 bed nights and 10,000 counseling sessions.

• 86 percent of Lotus Village guests successfully exited the shelter system reflecting the role of comprehensive support in helping families heal.

The Children’s Village – Breaking the cycle

Opened in 2025 beside Lotus House, the 71,000-square-foot Children’s Village unites nonprofit partners under one roof to deliver education, therapy, healthcare and social support to Lotus House families and the wider Overtown community, keeping at-risk families housed.

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