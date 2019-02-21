Luis Garcia wins industry award

Luis Garcia, chairman and CEO of Adonel Concrete, was named the “2019 Entrepreneur of the Year” award recipient by the Latin American Business Association (LABA) at last week’s 6th Annual LABA Business Awards Luncheon.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the Latin American Business Association, an organization that is so committed to promoting business development in our community” said Luis Garcia, chairman and CEO. “While I am extremely humbled to be recognized as a leading entrepreneur by LABA, I am fortunate to have an incredible team working alongside me at Adonel. This award is a testament to their dedication to our company.”

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. Adonel has nearly 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.