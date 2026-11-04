Luminosa light festival returns to Jungle Island

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It’s that time of year again when Jungle Island and leading light-art studio LEKTRIK Art announce the return of Luminosa, Miami’s beloved holiday light festival.

Running Nov. 13 through Jan. 10, 2027, “Luminosa: Miami Reimagined in Light” draws on the color, culture and energy of its home city. This year’s edition will guide visitors along a 1.35-mile path of more than 43,600 LEDs through iconic neighborhoods, larger-than-life artworks and fantastical worlds — once again transforming Jungle Island into one of Miami’s premier nighttime destinations.

Seven zones, one illuminated journey

Featuring the lantern artistry of LEKTRIK Art, this year’s edition takes guests through seven themed zones, each celebrating a different side of the city:

Welcome to Miami: A glowing gateway of tropical color and illuminated palms sets the scene: Miami after dark, imagined entirely in light.

Tropical Miami: Glowing flamingos, exotic birds and tunnels of peacock feathers bring South Florida’s wildlife to life.

Little Havana: Classic cars, glowing instruments and vibrant color celebrate the music, nightlife and Cuban culture that helped shape Miami.

Art District: Oversized spray cans, illuminated graffiti panels and monumental murals turn the path into an outdoor gallery inspired by Miami’s street-art scene.

South Beach: Palm trees, lifeguard towers and surf culture capture the city’s famous coastal energy.

Beyond Miami: Fairland: The journey leaves the city behind for a dreamlike world of glowing creatures, enchanted landscapes and fantastical installations.

The Luminosa Finale: Food, music, entertainment and photo moments invite guests to linger before heading back into the real Miami.

“When we first introduced Luminosa in 2019, our vision was to reimagine the Magic City through light,” said Jeremy Hauwelaert, president and CEO of Jungle Island. “Five editions later, we’re returning to that original inspiration, celebrating the neighborhoods, culture and energy that make Miami so unique. From Little Havana to South Beach, we’ve taken what started it all and given it a fresh perspective, creating an experience that both residents and visitors can discover in a completely new light.”

Beyond the lights, guests can browse the Luminosa Artisan Display for handmade goods, cultural finds and one-of-a-kind gifts, then refuel with Latin-inspired street food and handcrafted themed cocktails.

Luminosa opens to the public on Thursday, Nov. 13, and will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027. The hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for Luminosa are on sale now, starting at $25.90 for adults and $17.90 for children, with discounts available for family and group bundles. Discounts are offered for seniors, students, and military personnel.

Plan your visit to Luminosa on Jungle Island, located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail.

About Jungle Island

Jungle Island is a premier entertainment and adventure destination. A favorite South Florida landmark since 1936, Jungle Island is located across from the cruise ports, between Downtown Miami and South Beach.

Jungle Island proudly takes guests on an epic journey through nature, animals, discovery, and play. From a stroll through tropical landscapes and the thrilling Treetop Trekking aerial adventure park and Jungle Splash, to behind-the-scenes VIP tours and unforgettable interactions with some of the world’s most fascinating animals, Jungle Island offers a variety of real-life jungle experiences that emphasize exploration, education, and enjoyment.

For more information, visit www.jungleisland.com and follow @JungleIsland on social media.

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