Lyft expands ‘Wheels for All Grants’ program supporting local nonprofits

Lyft is expanding its “Wheels for All Grants” program to support the important work of Miami area non-profit organizations focused on building connected, stronger, more equitable communities.

More than 40 cities will award Lyft ride grants to nonprofits on a quarterly basis to help bridge transportation gaps for individuals and families.

Wheels for All Grants was developed in 2018 to help Lyft identify and connect with some of the Miami area’s hardest working organizations. Miami has been a part of the Wheels for All Grants program since 2018 and has awarded grants to organizations like B the Difference, Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida, and Pridelines, to help ease transportation barriers.

Nonprofits will be awarded Wheels for All Grants on a quarterly basis, with recipients determined by a local committee made up of Lyft employees and representatives from the Driver Advisory Council.

Any 501(c)3 organization that operates in the Miami metro area is eligible to apply for a grant. Interested applicants can learn more about the opportunity and apply by visiting Wheels for All Grants website at www.lyftwheelsforall.com.

“We’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to non-profit organizations who are already making a positive impact on communities in the Miami area,” said Ariel Meyer, Lyft’s Miami general manager. “There’s a lot of great work being done, and Lyft is grateful to provide an opportunity for organizations who want to take their meaningful efforts even further.”

Lyft’s Wheels for All Grants is just one part of Lyft City Works, the company’s commitment to deploy 1 percent of profits or $50 million every year (whichever is greater) to help make its cities more livable for everyone.

Through Lyft City Works, they are focused on a variety of programs from providing access for underserved communities to groceries, jobs and more, to supercharging the growing civic movement in major cities by donating transportation to grassroots civic organizations, building transportation infrastructure in neighborhoods that need better connections to the rest of the city, and working with local groups to build toward a clean energy future.