M-DCPS expands collaboration on COVID-19 response with county and Jackson Health

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), Miami-Dade County and Jackson Health System (JHS) are expanding their partnership in response to COVID-19.

All three entities are firmly committed to keeping students and employees healthy during this pandemic, and this increased collaboration will further align protocols and continue effective utilization of resources. The expanded partnership, consistent with school board adopted policies and priorities, includes additional resources for M-DCPS.

Miami-Dade County’s newly appointed chief medical officer, Dr. Peter Paige, who also is the chief physician executive and chief clinical officer at JHS, now will serve M-DCPS in a significant advisory capacity. His guidance, which will be provided gratis, will augment the health expertise currently provided by contracted medical consultants and the M-DCPS Ad Hoc Public Health and Medical Experts Task Force. This expertise is critically important and informs M-DCPS COVID-19 protocols, which align to the latest public health guidelines and information.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, M-DCPS employees have had access to free COVID-19 testing of all kinds at any facility of their choice. As a result of high demand for testing during the summer months, the school board requested that the district offer rapid testing at M-DCPS facilities. In October, the District began to offer 15-minute rapid antibody testing to employees and their covered dependents.

Through this expanded collaboration, Miami-Dade County is providing additional COVID-19 testing for M-DCPS employees and their families. The county will provide PCR tests at M-DCPS employee test sites on Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays.

Beginning Jan. 4, this free testing program, which exclusively utilizes PCR tests, will replace the free rapid testing program currently in place, and will be offered throughout the week to M-DCPS employees and their family members, over the age of 5, at several locations.

Additionally, the district is collaborating with community organizations to support MDCPS’ advocacy efforts to secure additional resources targeted at maintaining safe and healthy school environments. These advocacy efforts include prioritizing school site employees who have direct student contact, when distributing the COVID-19 vaccine; following health care workers, emergency personnel and vulnerable older adults.

Prioritizing the vaccine for school personnel will expedite the stabilization of the community, the economy, and — most importantly — student learning. M-DCPS is advocating for additional resources for COVID-19 testing for school-aged children. The more tools available to detect the virus, the greater the ability to protect students and employees, which is the top priority.

M-DCPS will also work closely with the county and JHS on a joint communications campaign, called “We Can, We Will.” The initiative is focused on raising awareness about public health resources and COVID-19 prevention methods.

To learn more about M-DCPS COVID-19 protocols, visit www.reopening.dadeschools.net.