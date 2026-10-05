M-DCPS Foundation names new chair and vice chair

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Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) and its direct support organization, the Miami- Dade County Public Schools Foundation, have announced the appointment of Alan Fein as chair and Matt Anderson as vice chair of the foundation’s board of directors.

Fein, a prominent sports and business litigation shareholder at the law firm Stearns Weaver Miller, brings decades of leadership and a deep commitment to the Miami-Dade community. A proud product of M-DCPS and a graduate of Miami Coral Park Senior High School, Fein was inducted into the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019.

Anderson, stepping into the role of vice chair, is from Mosaic Miami, a respected social impact organization dedicated to community building and non-violence. Anderson brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, strategic community engagement, and advocacy, which will be vital in advancing the foundation’s mission.

“My public-school education laid the groundwork for my professional career and my lifelong commitment to this community,” Fein said. “As a proud Coral Park Ram, I know firsthand the profound impact our educators and public schools have on shaping a student’s future. I am incredibly honored to serve as chair of the foundation.

“On behalf of our entire board, I also want to thank superintendent Dotres and board chair Rojas for their invaluable support. Our goal is to put our efforts in overdrive, to act as a bridge between the business community, the philanthropic community, alumni, parents, and teachers who are committed to making a difference.”

Together, Fein and Anderson will continue to work with the superintendent and the school board to expand support for critical M-DCPS programs.

Over the years, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Foundation has secured millions of dollars, funding vital student-support initiatives, such as the Summer Youth Internship Program, Future Bound Miami, and Project Upstart. Additionally, the Foundation continues to champion efforts like the Cultural Passport program, which allows tens of thousands of students to experience live theater and arts performances for free, among many other impactful projects.

For more information about Miami-Dade County Public Schools Foundation and how to support its programs, visit www.mdcpsfoundation.org.

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