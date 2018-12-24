M-DCPS hosts GOB ribbon-cutting event at Shenandoah Middle School

Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho; representatives from the office of School Board member Mari Tere Rojas; district administrators as well as school staff and students gathered Dec. 10 to officially unveil the new General Obligation Bond construction project at Shenandoah Middle School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Saltz Michelson Architects and construction manager Thornton Construction completed the $7.3 million project, which includes classroom technology upgrades; window and door replacement; exterior and interior painting; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacement at Building 1; new entry gates, new school letters and lighting at main entry, as well as other miscellaneous improvements and upgrades throughout.

“What this GOB means to me is that…I really love Shenandoah, I love being here. And these improvements just make this school better and new and innovative for future generations that come come here, and I think that’s great,” said eighth grade student David Hernandez.

“I think the GOB brings excitement, a new look for the future where we definitely ensure that our children, my child, comes into school every day happy to be here,” said parent/teacher Dr. Ana E. Flores. “This is an environment where the classrooms are fulfilled with enrichment and students can learn everything they can. As a parent, I’m happy to see that my child comes to such a beautiful school.”

The school bond projects resulted from voter approval of the $1.2 billion General Obligation Bond. The bond is being used to modernize and construct school buildings throughout the district, expand student capacity, enhance facility safety, and provide technology upgrades at all schools.

To learn more about the General Obligation Bonds progress, visit http://gobprogress.com.

