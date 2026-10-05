Magnet Schools of America names NWSA 2026 Nationally Certified Demonstration School

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The New World School of the Arts high school program is among the 37 high schools nationwide to be named a 2026 Nationally Certified Demonstration School by Magnet Schools of America (MSA), the leading organization for magnet and theme-based educational institutions.

The recognition indicates that NWSA has not only achieved but surpassed the highest standards in public education, positioning itself as a national exemplar for other schools. As a result, educators nationwide will have the opportunity to observe and adopt NWSA’s innovative educational practices.

“Receiving Nationally Certified Demonstration status from Magnet Schools of America during our 40th anniversary year is a proud moment that highlights the enduring legacy of New World School of the Arts,” said Dr. Contessa S. Bryant, New World School of the Arts High School principal. “This achievement reflects the tireless leadership of Ms. Cardona-Haris, the guidance of Ms. Kerr, and the vibrant contributions of our entire school community.”

To receive the Nationally Certified Demonstration School designation through 2030, New World School of the Arts successfully underwent a rigorous vetting process proving mastery of MSA’s five-point criteria: innovative curriculum, academic excellence, high-quality instructional system, access from different backgrounds, and family and community engagement.

“New World School of the Arts continues to set an extraordinary standard for excellence in arts education, and this national recognition is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Miami Dade College,” said Madeline Pumariega, president of Miami Dade College. “As an integral part of our college, NWSA reflects the talent, creativity and dedication that define our institution, and this certification affirms its unique role within our institution in preparing the next generation of artists and creative leaders.”

MSA also has recognized NWSA for its conservatory-style curriculum and its collaborative educational model that includes partnerships with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami Dade College, and University of Florida, considering it one of the most effectively structured instructional systems nationwide. In past years, NWSA has received honors designations as Magnet School of Excellence, National Demonstration School, and National School of Excellence, highlighting its exceptional educational standards and practices.

Dr. Jeffrey Hodgson, provost and CEO of New World School of the Arts, remarked on the institution’s artistic excellence, highlighting the recent recognition from Magnet Schools of America as a testament to the exceptional efforts of the faculty and the robust conservatory-based curriculum. He also emphasized the benefits students receive from the unique educational partnership which provides them with outstanding academic education alongside premier arts training.

“Every day, our faculty, who are also college professors and accomplished professionals in their fields, challenge and inspire students to develop both their artistic mastery and their individual creative voice. The achievements of NWSA alumni demonstrate what is possible when talent is matched with opportunity, mentorship, and outstanding training.”

A Florida center of excellence in the visual and performing arts, New World School of the Arts is an educational partnership of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami Dade College, and University of Florida created in 1987 by the Florida Legislature. NWSA provides a comprehensive program of artistic, creative, and academic development through a curriculum that reflects our community and the rich multicultural state of Florida.

Through its partners NWSA confers the high school diploma, Associate of Arts degree, and Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music degrees in programs accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, Music, Theater and Art & Design. New World School of the Arts’ rigorous eight-year curriculum and conservatory-style teaching has empowered students in the community and nation to become leaders in the arts for 40 years.

Providing access is one of New World School of the Arts most important missions. Blind to academic standing at the onset, NWSA’s acceptance policy is based solely on artistic talent. This allows students from all backgrounds, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status to compete for their spot in the school’s coveted arts programs based on their individual talent. Once accepted, students are expected to achieve both academically and artistically.

Earning respected national merit and leadership-based scholarships such as the Gates Scholarship, Posse Foundation Scholars, and Presidential Scholars in the Arts, NWSA students have demonstrated over the years that a rigorous arts curriculum not only helps foster their passion and create the next generation or artists, but it also helps students engage and achieve excellence in any academic discipline.

New World School of the Arts has educated, trained, and cultivated a generation of artists who have become the artistic leaders of the future. Graduates from the high school and college programs of NWSA are award-winning artists, playwrights and performers with Academy, Emmy, Tony, Grammy, and Bessie Awards. They are influential painters, sculptors and graphic designers, and their work thrives in museums and galleries, as well as on stages and concert halls around the globe.

The school’s alumni are a source of inspiration to young artists from all walks of life in the community and in the state, and their success is a testament of the possibilities that emerge when the right blend of support and resources are engaged.

For more about the NWSA high school program, call 305-237-3780 or visit www.nwsa.mdc.edu.

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