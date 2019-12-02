Make A World Of Difference!

The Arsht Center has many opportunities for you to give back to your community! Whether as a group for one day, as an intern for a semester, or joining our team all year long, we are sure to have something for you! Join us at our next New Volunteer Orientation on January 12, 2020 at 3pm to discover how your skills can contribute to the transformative power of the performing arts!

We are looking for friendly faces with a great attitude to join our team! We value diversity of cultures, races and ethnicities, gender expressions and abilities. POC, LGBTQ+, multilingual and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to participate.

Accessibility and inclusion is important to us and we would be happy to assist with any access needs you may have. We are open to learning how best to assist you so that the process can be as inclusive as possible.

Two ways to sign up!

New to the Center? Click here to register and ensure “Volunteer at the Center” box is marked Already have an account with us? Go to My Account and mark the “Volunteer at the Center” box

Volunteer Positions

Greeters: Volunteers greet/direct guests for parties, help with family events, auditions, and more.

Administrative Support: Volunteers assist with data entry, scanning, assembling large mailings, filing, assembly of gift bags for events etc.

Receptionist / Volunteer Hotline Coverage: Volunteers help with reception desk and/or volunteer hotline coverage. This volunteer will be answering phones, responding to questions and guiding patrons and/or volunteers in the right direction towards the answer regarding questions they may have.

Docent / Docent Assistant: Trained guides lead a 90 minute English tour of the Arsht Center, with assistants who help check in guests and keep the group together during the tour.

Ushering: Trained volunteers welcome and direct our guests to their seats, help enforce policies of late seating, food and beverage, photography and phone usage. Ushers must demonstrate ability to read tickets, lead guests to correct seats, show knowledge of our 3 performance venues, learn emergency procedures, stand for up to 90 minutes, walk up and down stairs in dark or low light conditions holding a flashlight and possibly programs, and be able to communicate to our guests and staff in fluent English.

Audio Describers: Volunteers learn how to bring the stage to life for our guests who hear their words through AssistiveListening Devices (ALDs). Audio description is provided for Broadway, opera and some ballets.

Offsite Promotions: Volunteers assist various departments with offsite events to help spread the word about Arsth Center programs.

Additional Volunteering Opportunities

Internships

Our interns are introduced to all facets of performing arts and are involved in activities within their respective departments. They gain firsthand experience interacting and working alongside the professional staff of a major non-profit performing arts organization.

Group Volunteering

Is your company or organization looking for a great team bonding activity? Group/Corporate volunteering is a fantastic way to bond as well as give back to the community as a team.

The Arsht Center’s Volunteers Program is generously supported in 2018-2019 by a grant from Volunteer Florida.