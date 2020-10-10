Manny Wong honored as 2020 S. Fla. Minority Owned Small Business ‘Person of the Year’

Manny Wong, an Asian-American Advisory Board (AAAB) member since 2005 who has served as the AAAB chair in the past, has been selected by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the South Florida Minority Owned Small Business “Person of the Year” for 2020.

The announcement took place on Sept. 23, during a virtual award ceremony conducted as part of this year’s National Small Business Week.

In 1938, Manny Wong’s father began growing bean sprouts in Havana, Cuba, to serve the Cuban Chinese community. In 1978, Manny Wong started operating in Miami under the name Fully Inc., as a bean and soy sprout grower and tofu manufacturer. Through the years, the product line grew to include soy milk, tofu pudding, and rice noodles.

Currently, the business no longer manufactures those products and has since evolved into Fullei Fresh, focusing on growing bean and soy sprouts in addition to more than a dozen of varieties of green sprouts and shoots, as well as one of the largest selections of sprouts.

The business is category leader with 26 percent market share in the United States. Yearly production is almost 3 million pounds. All are grown hydroponically indoors in a controlled, sanitary environment without the use of any pesticides, additives, or preservatives, and with a quick turnaround since sprouts are baby vegetables that need to be shipped to distributors within days of planting.

Fullei Fresh has established itself as pioneer in the sprouting industry by helping to develop procedures for food safety, while providing customers the highest quality products and great service. The goal of the business is to provide wholesome dietary alternatives which enhances the cuisine and protects against disease.

The Asian-American Advisory Board was created to serve in an advisory capacity to the county ommission, administration, community, and all agencies in Miami-Dade County, with respect to matters pertaining to the Asian-American community.

For more information, contact Asian-American Advisory Board director Joshua Ho at 305-375-1570.