Mario Naar on Chèvre, Miami Food & Hospitality | The Alegre Show

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Karina Alegre sits down with Miami-born entrepreneur Mario Naar, founder of Chèvre, to discuss his journey from helping build Salvaje in Panama to growing Chèvre in Miami. They explore Chèvre’s Coral Way, Coral Gables, and Coconut Grove locations, restaurant collaborations, and how Miami’s food scene is changing. Naar also talks about Golden Goat Caviar, wine, the Chèvre burger, and the story behind the $100 caviar hot dog.