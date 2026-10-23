Mary Ellen Scherl Talks Breaking Ice & Military Women | Bill Kress

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Miami artist and filmmaker Mary Ellen Scherl joins Bill Kress to discuss a creative journey that took her from Madison Avenue to an icebreaker above the Arctic Circle—all driven by a desire to tell stories through art.

Scherl shares the vision behind Defending Democracy and Sisters in Arms, her project highlighting the experiences, leadership and contributions of women serving in the U.S. military. Through painted portraits and recorded interviews, she brings audiences closer to the women behind the uniforms.

The conversation follows her time aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, where she spent three weeks documenting women working in the Arctic. Those experiences inform Breaking Ice, the documentary short discussed during the interview.

Scherl also reflects on her earlier work with people affected by cancer, the connection between art and healing, and her hope that storytelling can bring people together across differences.

Watch the full conversation with Bill Kress on Miami’s Community Newspapers. Learn more about Scherl’s work at USMilitaryWomen.org.