Master Class – How Businesses can use Facebook AI to Find New Customers

Date and time: Tuesday, March 3rd from 9:30 to 11 am

Location: The Idea Center at Miami Dade College 315 Northeast 2nd Avenue Building 8, 5th Floor, Miami, FL 33132

Cost: $25

Description: Bring your laptop to this hands-on, 1.5-hour Master Class to understand how Facebook AI can help you find new customers.

Digital marketing expert Dan Grech of BizHack Academy will teach you how to understand the AI of Facebook so you can make the best use of the platform to find new customers using the most powerful ad platform ever built.

This session will be held at The Idea Center at Miami Dade College in downtown Miami. Open enrollment, though seating is limited. No prior advertising experience required.

The Master Class is designed to give business owners a quick hit of actionable insights you can immediately begin implementing. We make Facebook accessible, fun and profitable.

More than 5,000 businesses across South Florida have used BizHack to jumpstart their social media advertising. Not sure how to get started? Start With Us!

Our 4-week course starting March 12 is accepting applications. Go to bizhack41.eventbrite.com to learn more.