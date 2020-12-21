Matzoball: largest annual Jewish singles event goes virtual this year

Matzoball is hosting the largest Jewish singles speed dating experience on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. The virtual event will take place in 17 cities across five countries.

Restrictions may keep the nightclubs closed, but it can’t stop people from getting dressed up for a chance to meet their soulmate online. The company has enabled special technology to help make the night a hit for all who participate, giving people a chance to meet Jewish singles in their geographic area.

“The famous Matzoball event may be done differently this year, but it’s going to be amazing,” explained Andrew Rudnick, from Mazel Events LLC and founder of the Matzoball.

“We have found a way to ensure that people will enjoy it, meet singles in their area, and have a chance to be matched with someone special.”

Matzoball has held its famous Jewish singles party every year since 1987. Each year, itis held on one night in select cities around the country. The holiday party is attended by Jewish singles looking to make the perfect match. Matzoball has a long reputation of bringing Jewish singles together, whether for one fun-filled night, for a friendship, or for a long-lasting romantic relationship. Annually, there have been over 400,000 people who have attended the party.

This year, the Matzoball will be completely online due to COVID-19 protocols. Participants can purchase their ticket to the event, get dressed up, and engage in a fun and festive speed dating experience like no other. The event will feature Regional Video Speed Dating, which will include pre-screened eligible singles. All of the speed dates will be held in a one-on-one setting.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. and will be broken down by region and age range. Each event will guarantee a minimum of 20-30, five-minute dates, where the daters will then have the opportunity to anonymously choose with whom they felt they had a connection. If the connection is mutual, they will be notified via email of their mutual connections 15 minutes after the event and will be given the opportunity to connect again.

Tickets to the event are $35, plus a $5 processing fee per person for the Christmas Eve event, and $55, plus a $5 processing fee for the professional’s speed dating event on Christmas Day. A combination ticket to participate in both events can be purchased for $75, plus a $5 processing fee. Age ranges people can choose from include: 21-27, 28-35, 36-49, and 50-plus.The regional areas where the event will be taking place include: Atlanta, Boca/Delray Beach, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington DC, Montreal, Toronto, London, Sydney and Tel Aviv.

“This is one online event you do not want to miss if you are single,” Rudnick said. “This is going to be so much fun. You never know what type of sparks could fly, so don’t miss the opportunity to give it a try! With this event, you can social distance and still make a love connection.”

According to Guinness World Records, the largest known speed dating event, which drew 964 people, occurred on Feb. 14, 2019, Valentine’s Day, in Dublin, Ireland. Matzoball anticipates five times as many people will participate in their event. This gives people the opportunity to help set a world record and find a match all at the same time.

Those who purchase a ticket to the hottest virtual party will receive a unique log-in link 24 hours before the event. They will be able to narrow their search by choosing their age and regional preferences. The event also will use fast match technology for those who feel they made a connection with someone. There will be an additional online speed dating event for professionals held on Christmas Day at 3 p.m. Space for this event is limited. For complete city information, ticket options and pricing, to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://matzoball.org.