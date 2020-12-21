Maü Miami brings Mediterranean vibes to Midtown Miami dining

Maü Miami is a modern Bohemian Mediterranean restaurant in Midtown Miami, located at 3252 NE First Ave. #109, where two vibes and oases enter Mykonos and Tulum. The cuisine will be a Mediterranean fusion bringing out the culture of the culinary heritage creating a perfect blend while showcasing their bohemian vibes.

The restaurant’s name, Maü derives from the north part of Mykonos which also is known to be the most spiritual and wild part of the island. It is designed to be a social restaurant with eclectic cuisine. Maü is a unique place that offers something for everyone providing fresh, tasty and powerful eats that embraces both cultures.

The grand opening was scheduled during December. With manager/host Nassos Pipenelis from Spilia, the No.1 restaurant in Mykonos. Guests will be able to enjoy a signature cocktail menu created by mixologist Alexandros Christoforidis from Athens or try their authentic hookah bar with many exotic flavors from which to choose. Guests will have the option to delight in a delicious meal at their modern open dining room or dine al fresco and catch some breathtaking views from their bohemian terrace.

Locals will feel instantly transported to the lush jungle environment where Tulum meets Mykonos. The delicious menu comes together magically by their Five-Star Culinary Chef Kosme. You can choose from a wide selection of imported fresh whole fish that will be on display in their fish market, along with a raw bar, and live lobsters.

A sneak peek of their unique menu consisting of fresh-cut high-end meats and seafood such as their Lobster Hawk, a whole lobster hugging a prime cut tomahawk steak, SeaSalt Crusted Sinagrida, or Lavraki (branzino ) imported whole fish. They also have the Tulum-inspired, Kataifi Tacos, made with fresh tuna, black truffle, shallots, cilantro air, Ceviche Frito, a Citrus Snapper, Piquillo Buerre Blanc, Tuna Putanesca, Anchovy, Olives, Capers, Garlic, Local Farm Tomato, EVOO, Squid and Bottarga, an Ink Taggliatelle, Greek Bottarga, and Basil Toast.

From the Mediterranean ambiance to the bohemian-inspired decor, guests will be able to soak up some serious Tulum vibes at this new restaurant and lounge.

Looking for something more casual? Maü Miami has guests covered with laid-back nooks where you can relax in a calm space over delicious food, downtempo sounds live deejays, mouthwatering drinks, hookah, and great company. The massive outdoor space will feature booth seating and hanging chairs surrounded by beautiful greenery and rustic-vibe decor. Guests will soon be able to experience an oasis of pleasure at Maü Miami.