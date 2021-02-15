Mayor extends waiver of cruise line fees at PortMiami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently extended the waiver for lay berth and harbor fees for Miami-Dade County’s cruise line partners effective Feb. 1 through Mar. 31, subject to availability at PortMiami. The period for the extended waiver can be amended at any time at the sole discretion of Miami-Dade County, as needed.

“We will continue to support our cruise line partners throughout these unprecedented times,” Mayor Levine Cava said. “I know that the industry will recover stronger than ever as we rebound and build back our economy in the months ahead.”