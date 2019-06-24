Mayor Suarez, McDonald’s franchisees highlight Miami summer hiring initiative

Together, McDonald’s and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez kicked off the summer with Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s summer hiring initiative and comprehensive education and career advising program.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees across South Florida are expecting to hire 1,200 people in Miami and close to 18,000 people across the state to better serve customers this busy summer season.

To get the hiring underway, McDonald’s hosted an event on Thursday, June 13, at the restaurant located at 3280 Coral Way.

The event was hosted by Melissa and Kristina Montes, third generation McDonald’s owner/operators. Their grandfather, Armando Montes, opened the family’s first McDonald’s restaurant in Little Havana in 1985. The Montes family now own six McDonald’s restaurants across Miami.

During the event, Melissa and Kristina highlighted the various employee and community programs that make a career at McDonald’s unique including the Archways to Opportunity program and its partnership with the AARP Foundation. To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $2.1 million in tuition assistance and supported 1,153 restaurant workers throughout Florida, one of which was on hand to share his personal story.

Manuel (Manny) Yhanes has worked at one of the Montes McDonald’s restaurants for two years and, at the urging of the Montes family, enrolled in the college tuition assistance program. With their support, he is now on the path to becoming a nurse with a future as a nurse practitioner.

In addition, McDonald’s is supporting a multi-generational hiring push this summer through a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the quick service industry with AARP and AARP Foundation. Starting in Miami, McDonald’s will work with the AARP Foundation on a pilot program that aligns employer and candidate job needs and interests leveraging AARP Foundation’s Senior Community Service Employment Program and BACK TO WORK 50-plus workforce development programs.

Applauding McDonald’s summer hiring efforts and commitment to the community, Mayor Suarez encouraged Miami residents to apply for employment at their neighborhood McDonald’s restaurant.

“I am proud to see McDonald’s choose Miami to pilot their partnership with the AARP Foundation,” Mayor Suarez said. “This collaboration will enhance our ongoing efforts to create a pathway to prosperity for our residents through education and career opportunities that will improve lives, benefit Miami’s future, and elevate the McDonald’s brand.”

The Archways to Opportunity program is McDonald’s comprehensive education program that has assisted more than 38,000 employees across the United States. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.