MCM celebrating Hispanic Heritage with a month-long virtual party

Miami Children’s Museum (MCM) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a month-long virtual party during September, sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers. The museum has curated a wide variety of activities that celebrate Hispanic culture and shed light to the impacts that Hispanic Americans have made in the United States.

Join in on the fun and learn some impressive things about Hispanic culture in the process.

Put on your dancing shoes and take some dance lessons with Diana, a MiChiMu Theatre Troupe member; whip out your apron and learn how to make arepas and tostones in special themed cooking classes; learn how to speak like a native with Spanish lessons from the team; make musical instruments; try a sensory craft and etch lines like the Nazca; create beautiful Panamanian molas, and so much more. There also will be special story times featuring books by Hispanic authors, games and art projects.

It’s all happening online at www.miamichildrensmuseum.org. Though temporarily closed to the public, Miami Children’s Museum offers an exciting “Museum at Home” online program that continues to bring all the experiences of the museum to the safety and comfort of one’s home.

Among the ways to access the program and participate are:

Website: miamichildrensmuseum.org/museum-at-home

Facebook: facebook.com/miami.childrens.museum

Instagram: @miamichildrensmuseum

Twitter: @MiChiMu

YouTube: Miami Children’s Museum

Miami Children’s Museum offers bilingual and interactive exhibits, programs, classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. The museum has 17 interactive galleries and houses many exciting and fun traveling exhibits. Miami Children’s Museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning through play and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Through arts and educational programs, the museum seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami’s changing and diverse community by being the “town center” for Miami-Dade County’s children and families.