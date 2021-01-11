MCM event gives hungry families more than food to begin new year

Usually the Miami Children’s Museum celebrates the New Year with the popular “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration thrilling many families with a countdown to a huge balloon drop complete with streamers, noisemakers and hats. But these are different times — and the community’s needs are very different.

This year Miami Children’s Museum conducted a “Family Fun Food Distribution Drive-Thru.”

The museum recognized that so many families are in need now more than ever and partnered with Farm Share, Jewish Community Services of South Florida, Susan & Richard Lampen, and Miami Dade County to help South Floridians facing a hungry start to the new year.

Miami Children’s Museum gave away free grocery packages in a contactless drive-through to 500 South Florida families in need. Plus, a special treat, the Family Fun Food Distribution also included a New Year’s Eve fun kit for each family. Each kit included hats, tiaras, noise makers, masks and leis as well as a Firework Slime Activity created by the museum’s educators and a board game provided by Hasbro’s Gift of Play Program. The goal was to provide everything a family would need to create a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration at home.

Although the museum’s galleries are closed to the public, its formal education programs have been constant both in person and virtually. Miami Children’s Museum offers an exciting “Museum At Home” online program that continues to bring all the experiences of the museum in the safety and comfort of one’s own home.

Access the Program through: www.miamichildrensmuseum.org;

Facebook at facebook.com/miami.childrens.museum;

Instagram at @miamichildrensmuseum;

Twitter at @MiChiMu, and

YouTube at Miami Children’s Museum.

Miami Children’s Museum offers bilingual and interactive exhibits, programs, classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. The Museum has 14 interactive galleries as well as housing many exciting and fun traveling exhibits. The museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning and enabling children to realize their highest potential.

Through arts and educational programs, the museum seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami’s changing and diverse community by becoming the “town center” for Miami-Dade County’s children and families.

To learn more about the museum, visit the website at www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.