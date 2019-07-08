MDC launches cutting-edge Cloud Computing Center

To address the ever-increasing demand for experienced cloud technology professionals, Miami Dade College (MDC) has opened a state-of-the-art Cloud Computing Center at the Eduardo J. Padrón Campus, 627 SW 27 Ave.

As the only venue of its kind in Florida, the center will allow technology leaders, industry experts and students to engage and learn about leading cloud platforms and receive industry certifications, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Generation and Microsoft.

The launch of the center, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tour and demonstration activities, took place on June 27.

“We are proud to launch MDC’s Cloud Computing Center,” said Dr. Malou C. Harrison, president of the Eduardo J. Padrón and North Campuses. “MDC is known for being a leader in higher education offering new and relevant programs to meet the needs of industry. The Cloud Computing Center is another great example of MDC’s commitment to student success and industry partnerships.”

The Cloud Computing Center houses the only College Credit Certificate and Associate of Science degree in Enterprise Cloud Computing in Florida. It will expose students and existing IT professionals to industry leading cloud platforms and industry certifications needed to fill the burgeoning demand of IT cloud jobs in the workplace.

The Enterprise Cloud Computing program is designed to provide an opportunity to establish a foundation in architect-scalable, highly-available application solutions that leverage cloud computing services, utilizing best practices that focus on Cloud security, cost, and reliability. Graduates will utilize core design patterns and infrastructure expertise to implement solutions to deploy and maintain workloads and applications. This Enterprise Cloud Computing program focuses on broad, transferable skills and stresses understanding and demonstration of the following elements of Cloud computing: Cloud Fundamentals, Cloud Infrastructure and Services, Networking Technologies, Database Concepts and Design, and Linux.

For more information, visit www.mdc.edu/cloudcomputing.