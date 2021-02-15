MDC Medical Campus and Farm Share to host ‘drive-thru’ food distribution

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Medical Campus, in collaboration with Farm Share, will host a free “drive-thru” food distribution on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.

MDC continues to serve as a vital resource for students and the community impacted by the pandemic with free food and mask distribution events at various campuses. There also are free COVID-19 testing sites located at the Kendall and North campuses, and a county vaccine site has been activated at the North Campus.

Farm Share is a non-profit organization that distributes food to individuals and families facing hardships, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, churches, and other organizations feeding the needy in Florida — free of charge. The organization’s mission is to alleviate hunger and malnutrition by recovering and distributing fresh and nutritious food to those who need it most. MDC has partnered with Farm Share for many years with events at multiple campuses.

For more information about Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org.

The event will take place at the MDC Medical Campus Parking Garage,

1000 NW 20 St. For more information about this event, contact Peggy Martin at 305-206-5476.