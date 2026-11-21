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Miami Dade College (MDC) has resumed management and operation of Tower Theater Miami effective Nov. 1. MDC had operated the historic Little Havana facility for a period of more than 20 years.

MDC’s Miami Film Festival will manage the theater, including programming, rentals and day-to-day operations. There also will be live performances and space for community organizations, nonprofits, filmmakers, artists and other cultural partners to present their work.

The theater remains temporarily closed while MDC and Miami Film Festival complete facility improvements. It is expected to reopen to audiences in early 2027.

“Tower Theater is more than a historic landmark,” said MDC president Madeline Pumariega. “It is part of Miami’s cultural identity and has brought generations of families together through film, art and shared experiences.

“As we celebrate its 100th anniversary, Miami Dade College is proud to once again serve as a steward of this treasured institution,” Pumariega continued. “We look forward to honoring its rich history while expanding opportunities for artists, filmmakers and our community to experience all that this extraordinary venue has to offer.”

The planned improvements include LOPU Tech’s sound-transparent Cine LEDMAX screen, upgrades to cinema and performance equipment and new furniture. There also will be a more functional box office.

“Some of the best theater experiences happen when a film or performance sparks a conversation that continues long after the audience leaves,” said James Woolley, executive director of Miami Film Festival. “We want people to find that at Tower Theater, whether they’re discovering a new filmmaker, enjoying a live performance or returning to a place they’ve loved for years.”

New rental requests for 2027 are being accepted through the “Rental Requests” link at TowerTheaterMiami.com. A centennial block party is planned outside the Tower Theater Miami on Dec. 10. The date marks 100 years since the theater first opened its doors.

“Tower Theater is part of Miami’s story, especially the story of Little Havana and the families who built a community here,” said Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins. “MDC brings years of experience operating this theater and a longstanding commitment to the arts and historic preservation. We look forward to working together to preserve this landmark and support its next chapter.”

MDC began operating Tower Theater Miami in 2002 under an agreement with the City of Miami. In 1931, then-owner Wolfson-Meyer Theatrical Enterprises of Miami (Wometco) commissioned architect Robert Law Weed to redesign the theater. That redesign gave the theater the distinctive Art Deco appearance that remains part of Calle Ocho’s landscape.

As Cuban exiles settled in Little Havana in the 1960s, Tower Theater Miami began showing English-language films with Spanish subtitles and later Spanish-language films. For many Cuban families, the theater offered an introduction to American culture. Some credit its screenings with helping them learn English and adjust to life in Miami.

“We are thrilled to have MDC back at the Tower Theater. They understand programming and we are excited to see what comes next,” said Suzy Batlle, Azucar Ice Cream owner and president of Viernes Culturales. “We are excited to celebrate our culture, music and the arts. We can’t wait to have audiences back.”

For updates, visit TowerTheaterMiami.com.

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