MDC’s business series to presents Brightline’s Patrick Goddard, Dec. 3

Miami Dade College (MDC) will host a new edition of the popular Mike Fernandez Global Business Leadership Series with Brightline Trains president Patrick Goddard on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 9:45 a.m., at MDC’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. The session will take place at MDC’s The Idea Center, Bldg. 8, fifth floor, Room 8503, 315 NE Second Ave.

Patrick Goddard is president of Brightline Trains, soon to be Virgin Trains USA, the first privately owned and operated intercity passenger rail system in over 100 years, connecting the cities of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and, as of 2022, Orlando. As president, he is responsible for the company’s development and construction, and bringing this innovative system to market.

Goddard comes from the hospitality industry, having worked in hotel development and operations for Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels and Rosewood Hotels. Prior to joining Brightline in 2016, he was president and chief operating officer at Trust Hospitality, an international hotel management company.

The Mike Fernandez Global Business Leadership Series provides students with first-hand knowledge of best business practices and leadership by inviting top, renowned executives to share their experiences and discuss new trends in their respective industries.

For more information, contact Isabel Artime, 305-237-3960 or by email at iartime@mdc.edu.