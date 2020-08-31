MDC’s EVP/provost Dr. Lenore Rodicio to receive Hispanic Leadership Award

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) executive vice president and provost, Dr. Lenore Rodicio, has been selected to receive the Hispanic Leadership Award presented by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC). The award ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 4, at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

The annual Hispanic Leadership Award recognizes the trajectory of South Florida Hispanic leaders who have made significant and positive contributions to the community.

“I am honored to be recognized by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and humbled to join the ranks of previous honorees whose hard work and perseverance have made this community so strong,” Dr. Rodicio said.

A nationally recognized leader in higher education, and a familiar face on campus, Dr. Rodicio joined MDC in 2001 as an adjunct instructor of chemistry at the Kendall and Padrón campuses, and since then has held a number of positions at the college including associate professor, chair of Natural and Social Sciences, dean of Academic Affairs, vice provost for Student Achievement and provost of Academic and Student Affairs.

Most of her work has focused on student access, success and achievement, the recruitment of underserved populations to the STEM fields, increased access to liberal education for all students and the continuous improvement of the teaching and learning process. Her transformational work has led to significant improvements in retention and graduation and earned MDC the 2019 Aspen Award for Community College Excellence.

Dr. Rodicio holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Barry University, and a PhD in Chemistry from Louisiana State University.

Founded 25 years ago, the SFLHCC seeks to provide opportunities in commerce to the different Hispanic populations that exist in South Florida. With more than 1,200 members and advocates for thousands of Hispanic businesses in Florida, the SLFHCC is recognized as one of the most influential Hispanic chambers in the country and one of the leading Hispanic business organizations in Florida. To learn more, visit www.sflhcc.com.