MDC’s Jazz at Wolfson Series to present Jason Tiemann

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Arts and Philosophy Department continues its successful jazz series, Jazz at Wolfson Presents, with drummer Jason Tiemann, who will perform at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at MDC’s Wolfson Campus Auditorium, Room 1261, Bldg. 1, second floor,

300 NE Second Ave. in Downtown Miami. All concerts are open free to the public.

Tiemann is a New York City-based jazz drummer and educator. Influenced by jazz greats like Philly Joe Jones, Elvin Jones and Billy Higgins, Tiemann quickly is forging his own musical voice on the New York scene by fusing his depth of historical foundation with crisp technique and propulsive, intuitive swing. He is on faculty at the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz at the University of Hartford. He has been an artist/clinician for the Jamey Aebersold Summer Jazz Workshops since 1998.

Before moving to New York City, he was active in the Midwest jazz community where he enjoyed the opportunity to accompany numerous jazz luminaries.

Throughout his career, Tiemann has performed in many of the most prestigious clubs and festivals worldwide. He has recorded with an astonishing array of musicians including Benny Golson, David Liebman, Harold Mabern, Eric Alexander, Mike LeDonne, Peter Bernstein, Slide Hampton and countless others in the New York scene.

For a complete list of concerts, visit www.mdc.edu/main/jazzatwolfsonpresents.

For more information, contact Dr. Michael Di Liddo at 305-237-3930.