MDC’s online nursing program among the nation’s Top 10 most affordable

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-to-BSN) program has been ranked among the nation’s Top 10 most affordable, according to RntoMSN.org, a project of Degree Prospects, an organization that creates some of the most trusted online tools for nursing students since 2008.

RNtoMSN.org analyzed MDC’s online RN-to-BSN program against 500 other colleges and universities across the country in the areas of per credit tuition numbers, mandatory credit minimums, hidden fees and one-off costs as well as total estimated price. MDC ranked No. 8 with a total of $4,346.70 for 30 credits with an expected program completion of three to five semesters.

“This excellent ranking speaks volumes of our nursing program and helps cement its reputation as one of the most accessible in the nation,” said Dr. Bryan Stewart, Medical Campus president. “We hope that this ranking will encourage many more to pursue a degree in one of the most noble and high demand professions.”

MDC created its nursing program over 50 years ago to meet the rapidly growing demand for registered nurses in Miami-Dade County. To this day, the program, which offers Associate in Science in Nursing (ASN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-to-BSN) degrees, has graduated nearly 20,000 nurses with alumni working in every hospital and most outpatient facilities in the region, and a large percentage of Hispanic nurses nationally. Many of the program’s alumni have gone on to pursue advanced graduate and doctoral degrees. Some have returned to teach at MDC.

For more information visit https://mdc.edu/nursing/nursing_programs.aspx

RNtoMSN.org is noted as a resource by various institutions of higher education including Yale University and the University of Texas, as well as government offices such as the Arkansas, Missouri, and Utah Departments of Heath. Learn more at www.rntomsn.org/about-us/.