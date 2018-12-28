MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, December 30 through Sunday, January 6, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on westbound SR 836 from NW 72nd Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for beam installation on Friday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue westbound on SR 836:

Merge right at exit for NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Continue on westbound SR 836 collector distributor road

Merge onto westbound SR 836 just after NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue is closed for reconstruction until the end of January 2019. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp & Lane Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, Friday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. and again on Sunday, January 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Cross over NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for ramp reconstruction on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for paving, earthwork and grading on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for earthwork and paving on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge work on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for paving on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing, grubbing and drainage work on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for clearing, grubbing and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction and earthwork on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Complete Street Lane Closure

There will be a complete street closures of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 8th Street for beam installation on Friday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access northbound NW 87th Avenue from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 87 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

To continue on northbound NW 87th Avenue:

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82ndAvenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Wednesday, January 2 and Thursday, January 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and lighting installation on Wednesday, January 2 through Friday, January 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge work on Wednesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and again from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Wednesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Extended Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 11th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 43rd Avenue for drainage and realignment work on Wednesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and again from 9 p.m.to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 43 rd Avenue to access NW 11 th Street

Avenue to access NW 11 Street Turn left onto NW 11th Street to continue westbound