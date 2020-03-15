MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, March 22, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 15, Monday, March 16 and Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 15 and Monday, March 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The alternate date due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstance is Thursday, March 19.Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The southbound NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit for NW 12 th Street/NW 84 th Avenue

Street/NW 84 Avenue Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, January 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

· Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

· Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

· Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road coming from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for roadway work on Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again Friday, March 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for bridge repairs on Monday, March 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, March 17. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to Flagler Street

Turn left onto Flagler Street

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for bridge repairs on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Wednesday, March 18. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Take exit to Flagler/NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy road for access to eastbound SR 836

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting on Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

SW 127 Avenue will be closed on one traffic direction or both from SW 124 Street to SW 130 Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 120 Street

Go east to 122 Avenue

Turn right and go south to 128 Street

Turn right and go west to 127 Avenue.

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 128 Street

Go east to122 Avenue

Turn left and go north to 120 Street

Turn left and go west to 127 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

SW 122 Avenue will be fully closed from SW 128 Street to approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of SW 122 Avenue and SW 128 Street for drainage work on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 120 Street can:

Turn right on SW 120 Street

Go west to 127 Avenue

Turn left and go south to 128 Street

Turn left and go east to 122 Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 128 Street

Go west to127 Avenue

Turn right and go north to 120 Street

Turn right and go east to 122 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128th Street will be closed form SW 137th Avenue to SW 136th Avenue for drainage and roadway work on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going east can:

Continue driving on SW 137th Avenue until SW 131st Street

Drive east to SW 132nd Avenue

Turn left and go north to SW 128th Street

Drivers going west can:

Turn left on SW 132nd Avenue

Go south to SW 131st Street

Turn right and go west to SW 128th Street

Turn right and go east to SW 122nd Avenue

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128 Street will be closed from SW 122 Avenue to SW 128 Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Complete Closure

All lanes on southbound SR 874 from south of SW 104 Street/Killian Parkway to Florida’s Turnpike/SR 874 Interchange will be closed for DMS testing and paving on Sunday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detour:

Drivers going south SR 874 wishing to connect with southbound Florida’s Turnpike can:

Exit at the Southbound Exit Ramp to west SW 104 Street/ Killian Parkway,

Continue west along Killian Parkway until SW 117 Avenue

Turn south along SW 117 Avenue

Turn west on 120 Street

Continue to the southbound HEFT tamp at the SW 120 Street interchange

Ramp Closure

The on ramp connecting SW 117 Avenue to northbound Florida Turnpike and from there to SR 874/Don Shula Expressway will be closed for paving on Sunday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going north can:

Continue north on 117 Avenue to SW 104 Street/ Killian Parkway

Turn right and

Drive to the entrance ramp to SR 874/Don Shula Expressway