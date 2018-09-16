MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, September 16 through Sunday, September 23, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.

New Traffic Pattern

Beginning on Sunday, September 16 at 5 a.m., drivers will take a new exit ramp to southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836. The new exit ramp is located just west of NW 45th Avenue and will continue to give drivers access to southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road. The alternate date for this new traffic pattern due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Monday, September 17. Drivers should look for variable message signs indicating the new ramp location.

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for a traffic shift on Saturday, September 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp & Lane Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 mainline exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge, drainage and signal work onSunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Cross over NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway work and paving on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 84th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall removal, temporary barrier wall installation, clearing and grubbing on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing, grubbing, traffic shift and drainage work on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for clearing, grubbing and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and earthwork on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and signal work on Sunday, September 16 through Thursday, September 20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and light installation on Sunday, September 16 through Friday, September 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street bridge demolition and overhang structure removal on Sunday, September 16 through Friday, September 21 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will:

Turn right onto NW 7th Street, then:

To access MIA or continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street and turn right to access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road, then:

To access westbound SR 836:

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access eastbound SR 836:

Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

OR

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for drainage work and earthwork on Sunday, September 16 through Friday, September 21 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836 or westbound NW 14th Street:

Take exit to NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road wishing to access NW 14th Street can:

Continue northbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge work on Sunday, September 16 through Friday, September 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, September 17 through Saturday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Sunday, September 16 through Friday, September 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, September 17 through Saturday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Complete Mainline Closure 40043

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound SR 874 near Florida’s Turnpike for Open Road Tolling equipment maintenance on Monday, September 17 through Saturday, September 22 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night. The left shoulder on northbound and southbound SR 874 will remain open for drivers wishing to continue on SR 874. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

SR 924/Gratigny Parkway

Ramp Closures 020

The entrance ramps to northbound or southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from westbound SR 924 will be closed for milling and resurfacing on Friday, September 21 through Sunday, September 23 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. At no time will both ramps be closed during this operation. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from westbound SR 924 can:

Take exit to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Continue on southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Take exit to NW 122 nd Street and turn left

Street and turn left Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Drivers wishing to access southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from westbound SR 924 can:

Take exit to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Stay on right to access NW 154 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 154 th Street

Street Take entrance to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left