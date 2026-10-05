Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon: a family wagon with 577 horsepower

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The station wagon has never been the first choice for most Miami drivers looking for a luxury performance vehicle. SUVs have largely taken over that role.

Mercedes-AMG has produced a compelling argument for keeping the wagon alive with the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon. This is a car that combines serious performance, plug-in hybrid capability and the practicality of a five-passenger wagon.

The E 53 Hybrid Wagon uses an AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine combined with a 120-kilowatt electric motor. Total system output is 577 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes-Benz USA lists a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.0 seconds. In the city, the wagon delivers 21 miles per gallon and 25 mpg on the highway.

There is even more performance available because the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, which includes Race Start, can increase output to 604 horsepower under the appropriate conditions. That is an extraordinary number for a vehicle whose basic mission is carrying people and cargo.

The hybrid system is not simply there to improve fuel economy. The vehicle uses a 28.6-kWh AMG High Performance Battery, and Mercedes-Benz USA says the wagon can travel up to 41 miles using electric power alone. Actual range, of course, can vary with temperature, driving style, terrain, equipment and other conditions.

That electric capability makes particular sense for the kind of driving many Miami residents do every day. Short trips around Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell, Miami Beach or Aventura can potentially be handled using electric power, while the turbocharged six-cylinder remains available for longer trips. It is a different approach to electrification than simply buying a full battery-electric vehicle.

The E 53 also gets the hardware expected from an AMG performance automobile. Mercedes-Benz USA lists AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and AMG Ride Control among the wagon’s major performance features. The car also uses the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, with the electric motor integrated into the transmission.

What makes the E 53 particularly interesting is its combination of performance and usefulness. It looks like a performance car rather than an oversized SUV, yet the wagon body provides the additional cargo flexibility that originally made station wagons so popular. For someone who does not need the commanding seating position of an SUV, the lower wagon profile can be an attractive alternative.

Inside, the E 53 brings the technology and luxury expected of the E-Class family. Mercedes-Benz USA highlights the MBUX infotainment system and offers the MBUX Superscreen, while AMG-specific displays and controls emphasize the car’s performance character.

Mercedes-Benz USA’s current 2026 model listing shows the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon starting at $95,200, before options and other applicable charges.

I enjoyed driving the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon. Give it a spin and tell me what you think.

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