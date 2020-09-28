Mercy Hospital recognized as a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner

Mercy Hospital has announced that it has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the healthcare industry’s leading data provider on patient experience and satisfaction.

The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in outpatient oncology and inpatient rehabilitation.

“Delivering exceptional patient experiences is and always will be Mercy Hospital’s top priority,” said David Donaldson, Mercy Hospital CEO. “Press Ganey sets our industry standard for measuring, understanding and improving delivery of care. This recognition further solidifies our reputation as a top healthcare provider in South Florida that consistently puts patients first.”

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in healthcare. Presented annually, the award honors healthcare facilities that successfully sustain performance in the top 5 percent of all of Press Ganey’s 41,000 clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

Mercy Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation program provides a complete continuum of rehab services with 24-hour medical management for patients requiring intensive treatment in addition to industry leading rehabilitation technologies. The program utilizes the expertise of a diverse team of specialists who work together to evaluate medical needs and determine the best course of treatment so that each patient can return home independently as quickly and safely as possible.

The Miami Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital provides a unique combination of cutting-edge care in a patient-oriented environment. Within the center’s multidisciplinary, Commission on Cancer accredited program medical, surgical and radiation oncologists work collaboratively with patients and families to create a comprehensive care plan. The patient-centered program offers extensive patient education, special programs, surgical s, support services and rehabilitative services to meet patients’ needs before, during and after treatment.

“The caregivers and staff of Mercy Hospital touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chair and CEO, Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care.

“I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

For more information on Mercy Hospital, visit mercymiami.com.