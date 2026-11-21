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Miami-Dade County officials gathered at Miami International Airport on Oct. 29 to celebrate the county’s oldest city with an opening reception for “Miami, The Magic City,” a new photography exhibition presented in partnership with the Museum of Miami at MIA’s Gate D31 Gallery near gate D31 through February 2027.

Featuring photographs from the city’s incorporation in 1896 through the 1980s, the exhibition explores the people, places, and defining moments that transformed Miami from a pioneer settlement into an international destination.

Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Department director Ashlee Thomas; Museum of Miami CEO Natalia Crujeiras, and Museum of Miami resident historian Paul S. George, PhD, joined MIA director and CEO Ralph Cutié at the reception.

“Miami’s story is one of resilience, diversity, and people from around the world coming together to build a better future,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “These stunning photographs capture the history, culture, and spirit that make Miami unlike any other city, and we now have the opportunity to share its transformational story with travelers from around the world at our global gateway.”

Drawn from the Museum of Miami’s collection of more than two million historical images, the exhibition highlights Miami’s growth, recovery from natural disasters, rise as a tourist destination, and development as an international gateway. It also explores civil demonstrations, historic preservation, and the experiences of immigrants and refugees who helped shape the community. Featured images include boxing legend Muhammad Ali training at the 5th Street Gym, Cuban and Haitian refugees arriving in Miami, hometown music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, the cast of Miami Vice, the aftermath of the 1926 hurricane, and Pan American Airways seaplanes at Dinner Key.

“Miami has always been a city of arrivals, from the pioneers who built it to the immigrants and refugees who shaped who we are today, so it’s only fitting that travelers are greeted by that story,” Crujeiras said. “This exhibition is part of our new Museum Without Walls strategy, which takes Miami’s history beyond our building to meet people where they live, work, and play. We’re so honored to partner with MIA to share Miami’s story at one of the busiest airports in the country.”

Travelers who want to see more of Miami’s story can visit the Museum of Miami in Downtown Miami. For hours and tickets, visit www.musuemofmiami.org. Museum of Miami, a Smithsonian Affiliate, safeguards and shares Miami stories to foster learning, inspire a sense of place, and cultivate an engaged community. It operates one of the largest private regional history organizations in the Southeastern United States, with collections that include more than 40,000 three-dimensional artifacts, ranging from prehistoric archaeological finds to 20th Century Afro-Cuban ritual artifacts.

MIA Galleries, established in 1996, is managed by the MIA’s Fine Arts and Cultural Affairs Division. Its mission is to enhance the travel environment by presenting exhibitions and showcasing works that celebrate the rich culture, diverse landscape, and artistic resources of the local community.

MIA Galleries aims to elevate the passenger experience by curating a visually stimulating atmosphere that is contemporary, thought-provoking, and reflective of the cultural depth and creativity of the South Florida region.

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