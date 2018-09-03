Miami Arts & Entertainment Council presents 7th annual ‘Paint Me Miami’ art competition

The Miami Arts & Entertainment Council (MAEC) invites talented Miami artists, art students, up-and-coming artists and art aficionados to participate in its seventh annual art competition, “Paint Me Miami.”

“The Miami Arts & Entertainment Council is proud to continue promoting arts and culture as a pivotal ingredient in Miami’s growth as a dynamic international city that is a showcase for emerging artists as well as masters,” said Mercedes Cisneros, member of the MAEC Board and founder of the “Paint Me Miami” Arts Competition.

“Paint Me Miami” is an open competition where all artists working in two-dimensional painting media are eligible to enter provided they meet the criteria. To conform to the spirit of the awards, all work must be original and completed within the past two years and must not have won any previous prize or award in any other art competition. This year’s competition is focusing specifically on paintings that are inspired by the city of Miami. Works need to be representational, abstract or figurative, according to the artist’s vision of Miami.

For entry form and detailed requirements, visit www.paintmemiami.com. Winners will be announced during the award ceremony and exhibition on Friday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Arts & Design Gallery, 8690 Biscayne Blvd., No. 2. Admission to the event is free.

The finalists and winners will continue to be exhibited at the gallery until Nov. 8. First Prize will include $1,500 and an award certificate. Second prize will include $1,000 and an award certificate, and third prize will include $ 500 and an award certificate. All finalists will receive an Award Certificate of Excellence.

The Miami Arts and Entertainment Council serves in an advisory capacity and makes recommendations to the city regarding endorsements and support of specific Miami art and entertainment special events, performances and productions. The Miami Arts and Entertainment Council helps determine whether the city should accept or acquire any specific art and seek public participation in all cultural events in the city of Miami. The council also serves as the city’s official liaison with major arts and entertainment facilities and organizations to attract arts and entertainment programs to the City of Miami.

For information about the Miami Art and Entertainment Council visit www.miamigov.com/arts/ or send email to Miriam Flores, City of Miami Art & Entertainment Council, at MiFlores@miamigov.com.

For information about the Arts & Design Gallery, visit www.adgallery.miami.