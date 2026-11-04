Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights to illuminate Ocean Drive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This holiday season, experience a series of dazzling spectaculars of music and light as the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights returns to South Beach, Dec. 12-20.

Presented by Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF), a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable, world-class musical instruction and groundbreaking performance experiences to young artists and the South Florida community, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and the City of Miami Beach, the festival will feature live musical performances with a full orchestra and cutting-edge projection-mapping technology.

Intricate lighting designs and captivating visuals will take over the façades of some of South Beach’s most iconic buildings, including The Betsy, located along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive from 14th Place to 14th Street. Every exterior surface during this awe-inspiring production will become a living canvas as the projections play off the buildings’ various shapes and textures in perfect unison with the rhythm of the music.

Performances will take place over two weekends at the following times:

• Dec. 13, 19 and 20, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., on Ocean Drive and 14th Street — Enjoy a captivating holiday show featuring a blend of live orchestra music, lights and projection mapping, plus special appearances from beloved holiday characters, including Santa Claus, the Grinch and Elsa, as well as “snow.”

• Dec. 12 at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. on Ocean Drive and 14th Street — Enjoy MMF’s holiday concert followed by the City of Miami Beach’s Annual Holiday Drone Show on the beach.

This year, the Holiday Festival of Lights will offer even more family-friendly fun with interactive experiences for children, including floating foam “fobbles,” festive snow effects and opportunities to meet and take photos with holiday characters.

Produced by Michael Rossi, MMF founder and artistic director, the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights will span a diverse range of musical genres, promising to captivate audiences of all ages while celebrating international holiday traditions.

“There is always something special about seeing Ocean Drive light up with music and art during the holiday season,” Rossi said. “Our goal has always been to create an unforgettable experience that unites the community to celebrate the holidays. We’re thankful for the continued support of The Betsy, City of Miami Beach, Ocean Drive Association and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority in making our holiday festival possible.”

Home to MMF since 2013, The Betsy has presented MMF’s wide-ranging, yearlong programs, hosted its artists-in-residence as well as its projection-mapping performances. Both entities champion Miami Beach as a world-class destination for arts and culture, where locals and visitors can experience a rich tapestry of creative initiatives in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

MMF is South Florida’s first immersive symphony and opera experience and the first theater company to implement 360-degree projection-mapping technology in a live performance.

The Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights is open free to the public. For more information, visit miamimusicfestival.com.

About Miami Beach Classical Music Festival

Founded in 2013, Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) is a local nonprofit providing affordable, world-class musical instruction and groundbreaking performance experiences to young artists and the South Florida community. Since its inception, the organization has helped establish Miami as a premier destination for elite young classical musicians to train and perform.

While the next generation of classical artists comes to Miami to receive instruction from an assembly of top-rated faculty, the community benefits from accessible public concerts featuring top talent alongside many of classical music’s greatest living performers rarely heard in South Florida.

Recently, MMF became the first nonprofit organization to utilize innovative projection-mapping technology, transforming its already stellar performances into immersive, awe-inspiring productions of music and light.

For more information, visit miamimusicfestival.com.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.