Miami Beach to host Veterans Day parade

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Join the City of Miami Beach in partnership with VFW Post 3559 for the 18th annual Veterans Day parade and celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.

The largest parade of the day in South Florida takes route on Ocean Drive from Fifth Street to 15th Street, featuring veteran and military groups, marching bands, musical and dance performances, local businesses and community organizations.

“Veterans Day holds profound meaning in Miami Beach. During World War II, our city was one of the nation’s largest training centers for American service members,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Many returned after the war to raise families, build businesses and help shape the Miami Beach we know today. Their legacy is woven into our city’s history, and we honor their service and sacrifice.”

With a theme of “Forever Honored,” this year’s event is part of the city’s America 250 celebration of American independence. The start time of the parade coincides with the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which was originally intended to commemorate the armistice ending World War I. Veterans Day was later expanded to honor American veterans of all wars.

At 12:15 p.m., the festivities move to Lummus Park for a presentation of colors by the Miami Beach Police and Fire Department Honor Guards, a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, playing of the National Anthem, moment of silence to honor the World War I Armistice Day tradition, 21-gun salute, taps bugler and wreath-laying ceremony.

There also will be remarks by representatives of U.S. Southern Command and elected officials along with an unveiling of the restored Miami Beach Fire Department Station No. 4 Flag Box by Miami Beach Girl Scouts.

Parade participation has grown from approximately 50 people to more than 1,000 over the years — including students, organizations, businesses, military groups and public officials.

Prior to Veterans Day, residents and visitors can honor veterans and active-duty service members through the inaugural VFW Letters of Gratitude digital campaign, part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s America 250 Veterans Day programming.

In partnership with Miami Beach VFW Post 3559, The Betsy Hotel and powered by Badger, a veteran-owned interactive social platform, the campaign invites the public to upload photos of handwritten letters or short videos of thanks from anywhere.

Beginning Nov. 2, visit miamibeachfl.gov/america250 to submit a letter or video tribute and view a live feed of letters and videos, extending the city’s campaign’s reach to veterans and service members beyond Miami Beach.

From Nov. 7 to 10, a bugle call “Retreat” will sound at sunset at The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, and 73rd Street and Ocean Terrace — marking the transition to the evening tribute. Submitted letters and videos of gratitude to veterans will be projected onto The Betsy Orb each evening from 6 to 11 p.m.

Members of the public can drop off an unsealed gratitude letter or card for active-duty military members and receive a “Forever Honored” commemorative hat at the Parks and Recreation registration tent at Fifth Street and Ocean Drive in Lummus Park on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. until noon, while supplies last. Collected letters and cards will be sent to military bases.

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