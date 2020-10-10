Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services names new chief programs officer

Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services has named Emilio E. Vento as its new chief programs officer. He will oversee daily operations of Miami Bridge’s multiple programs including residential facilities, full case management, and community-based programs.

“Emilio’s leadership as a statewide advocate for the well-being of families will be a tremendous asset,” said Dr. Dorcas Wilcox, CEO of Miami Bridge. “We look forward to his operational and results-driven experience as we continue to develop and implement new programs that will benefit the community.”

Vento brings more than 28 years of social and health services experience. He was formerly chief operations officer at Vento Dynamics Inc. where he provided management and leadership services to social and health services organizations as well as professional development opportunities and in-service training sessions to local corporations.

He also CEO was of The Miami Coalition for a Safe and Drug-Free Community Inc. for four years where he oversaw the nonprofit’s operations and development.

He is a founding member of the Fatherhood Taskforce of South Florida and former Advisory Board member; a member of the Alternative Response System (ARS) statewide work group which was tasked with revamping child protective investigations, and has served as a Community Advisory Board member for the Healthy Families Florida program.

Vento holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling from the University of Miami and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida State University.

Miami Bridge serves as Miami-Dade County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for children and teens, ages 10-17, in crisis. For more than three decades, the non-profit organization has worked to rescue youth in the community from lives of victimization and crime by providing refuge, protection and specialized care in a nurturing, stable environment.

Annually, Miami Bridge shelters more than 600 children and teens, providing over 10,000 care days for those individuals, as well as counseling to more than 550 families with children ages 6-17.

For additional information, visit www.miamibridge.org.