Miami Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON YEAR’S EVE Sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers This Year Bigger & Better Than Ever! Tuesday, December 31st

1 of 6

3, 2, 1, HAPPY NEW YEAR! Well, not quite, but it’s never too early to kick off a fabulous New Year’s party. Once again Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating the New Year just a little bit earlier! Sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers, get ready to ring in the New Year (a few hours early) with a countdown TO NOON, fun crafts, a stage performance by our Museum’s Theater Troupe and an unforgettable balloon drop that will be bigger and better than ever! The party begins on Monday, December 31st at 11AM. It will be a festive time leading up to the noon event with special activities and projects throughout the Museum. But try to be there by 11:30 for all the action!

Hosted by the Theater Troupe, the main hall of the Museum will be transformed into a Times Square like atmosphere with a chocolate milk toast. You can also dress up for the occasion with our accessory giveaways (while supplies last). Join MiChiMu for a countdown to the noon hour with a fantastic major size balloon drop and confetti cannons shooting off all over! Voila, Happy Noon Year’s Eve! Please note: The Museum will be closing at 4:00 pm.

Ring in 2019 with the whole family at Miami Children’s Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers. The Museum is located at 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island in Miami. Admission is $20 for adults and children, $15 for Florida Residents, free for children under 1 year and admission for Museum Members is complimentary. For more information, please contact the Museum at 305.373.KIDS (5437) or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.

Miami Children’s Museum offers bilingual and interactive exhibits; programs and classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. They have 17 interactive galleries as well as housing many exciting and fun traveling exhibits. Miami Children’s Museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning through play and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Through arts and educational programs, the Museum seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami’s changing and diverse community by becoming the “town center” for Miami-Dade County’s children and families.