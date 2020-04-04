Miami Children’s Museum Continues Its Commitment Autism Awareness Month With Virtual Celebration

Special Sensory Activities Every Saturday In April Through Museum At Home Program

April is Autism Awareness Month and Miami Children’s Museum has always been an advocate, doing its part to educate and provide understanding in our community. Throughout its history, Miami Children’s Museum has been a leader in programming for children with special needs throughout our community. Our Sensory Friendly Saturday Program and the creation of South Florida’s first Snoezelen Multi-Sensory Room have reinforced our commitment over the years.

While Miami Children’s Museum is closed to the public due to current Covid-19 restrictions, it remains dedicated to serving the community and fulfilling its mission through its Museum at Home virtual program.

Every Saturday in April our Museum at Home will feature sensory activities, at home how-to’s, art projects, and special performances including

• How to create Sensory Bins and Fidgets at home

• A special performance brought to you by All Kids Included

• A special performance from our Theater Troupe of The Day the Crayons Quit!

• Special yoga instruction

The Snoezelen Multi-Sensory Room and Multi-Sensory Program at Miami Children’s Museum are made possible in part through support provided by The Ethel and Harry Reckson Foundation/Michael Spritzer & Marjorie Baron, NBCUniversal and the Sam Berman Charitable Foundation, Inc. Support for the Museum’s Sensory Friendly Saturday Program is provided by the Albert E. and Birdie W. Einstein Fund.

Miami Children's Museum offers bilingual and interactive exhibits, programs, classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. The Museum has 14 interactive galleries as well as housing many exciting and fun traveling exhibits. The Museum is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Through arts and educational programs, the Museum seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami's changing and diverse community by becoming the "town center" for Miami-Dade County's children and families.'