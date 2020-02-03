Miami City Ballet schedules premiere of Balanchine and Robbins’ Firebird

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The opening of Miami City Ballet’s third performance of the season, Firebird, promises to be one of the company’s most exciting in recent history as it features two highly anticipated premieres: Firebird, which marks the first time any company outside of New York City Ballet has performed the famed Balanchine/Robbins legacy piece, and Justin Peck’s critically acclaimed Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes. Twyla Tharpe’s crowd-pleasing Nine Sinatra Songs rounds out the thrills-filled program.

Accompanied by the incomparable Opus One orchestra led by Gary Sheldon, the musically arousing, visually arresting Firebird opens Friday, Feb. 14, at the Arsht Center in Miami.

Evening and matinee performances take place in Miami, Feb. 14-16; West Palm Beach, Feb. 21-23, and Fort Lauderdale, Feb. 29-Mar. 1.

Alive with color, excitement, and spectacular new sets and costumes created especially for MCB, Firebird headlines the enchanting program. Steeped in Russian folklore, Balanchine first brought his Firebird to life in 1949, when it premiered before New York City audiences.

It is widely considered to be the ballet that propelled Balanchine to stardom.

It notably featured three of Russia’s most iconic artists: George Balanchine, Igor Stravinsky and Marc Chagall, who designed the sets. Chagall’s sets are, in large part, the reason why this Firebird has not been seen outside of New York. For MCB’s all new production, artistic director Lourdes Lopez tasked Wendall Harrington, aka The Queen of Projections, and Anya Klepikov, a rising star of costume design, to bring this most celebrated fairy tale to life.

Hailed by the New York Times as, “compelling and mysterious” and “a masterpiece of musical narration,” Firebird tells the story of Prince Ivan, who, while out hunting strays into a mystical realm where the Firebird dwells. Deep in the forest, he encounters a princess and they fall in love. But mighty forces block their romantic dreams — Ivan’s true love is held in captivity by the evil sorcerer Kastchei. To free her, Ivan must battle Kastchei and his mythical monsters. He calls upon the enchanted Firebird, the only one who has the power to defeat this dark magic.

Then, a brilliant cast of 15 men and one female dancer will leave audiences impressed and inspired by the company’s premiere of Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes. Tony Award-winning Justin Peck’s ground-breaking choreography challenges conventions and showcases the power of Miami City Ballet’s exceptional male dancers. The young work has “made many people rejoice to be watching dance in the 21st” and “gives new life to classic American music by Aaron Copland,” said the New York Times.

The best of Frank Sinatra’s swinging hits — including My Way, That’s Life and One for My Baby (One More For The Road) — captivate audiences in the popular nostalgic work of Twyla Tharp’s Nine Sinatra Songs. Proved to be a mainstay in the repertoire of professional dance companies worldwide, Nine Sinatra Songs promises elegance and glamour with seven swirling couples in costumes by Oscar de la Renta.

Miami City Ballet performs in three locations across South Florida: Miami-Dade, West Palm Beach, and Broward. Program Three: Firebird will be performed as follows:

Arsht Center: Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.

Kravis Center: Friday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m.

Broward Center: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Mar. 1, 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase at miamicityballet.org, by phone (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 305-929-7010 or 877-929-7010, or in person at 2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach FL, 33139.

$15 student tickets are available to buy online starting 14 days prior to the performance. Students also can buy $15 tickets at the theater one hour before a performance. Tickets subject to availability. More information at miamicityballet.org/studentdiscount.