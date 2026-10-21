Miami Commission approves $5 million for Ludlam Trail

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The Miami City Commission recently approved legislation sponsored by District 4 Commissioner Ralph “Rafael” Rosado authorizing $5 million for the design and construction of the Ludlam Trail within the City of Miami.

The city’s portion accounts for approximately one mile of the full 5.6-mile Ludlam Trail, a planned walking, running and biking corridor stretching from NW Seventh Street to SW 80th Street. The City of Miami is the only municipality along the corridor, and its entire segment lies in District 4 – placing Flagami at the center of one of Miami-Dade County’s most transformative public-space projects.

The city’s $5 million investment is expected to advance the approximately one-mile City segment by potentially naming it Phase 1A.

“We have been talking about constructing this trail for more than half of my life. From my time in South Miami to my time on the board of directors of the Underline…” said Commissioner Rosado. “Now, as a city commissioner, I have the opportunity to help deliver it for the residents I represent, and Flagami gets to be at the center for a groundbreaking project that can become the model for connected, community-centered trails across Miami-Dade County.”

The funding will allow the city segment to advance alongside Miami-Dade County’s design of the larger corridor and be one of the first segments of the trail to be completed. The trail is expected to include a shared-use path, shade and landscaping, lighting, seating, bridges and safe roadway crossings — connecting residents with parks, schools, transit and businesses.

Ludlam Trail also is a critical piece of Commissioner Rosado’s Miami Loop initiative to connect all the trails and greenways across the City of Miami. The vote came two days before Rosado hosted the Miami Loop Summit on Saturday, Oct. 10, bringing together elected officials, trail leaders, community partners and residents to advance that regional network.

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