Miami Commission approves Noriega as new city manager

The Miami City Commission voted unanimously, 5 to 0, on Feb. 24, to approve Arthur “Art” Noriega as city manager.

Noriega was nominated by Mayor Francis Suarez earlier that morning and started his new position effective immediately. The city manager is the chief administrator responsible for managing all departments, city employees, and a $1.7 billion budget.

“Today’s announcement marks a new chapter for the City of Miami,” said Mayor Suarez.

“Art Noriega brings a wealth of institutional knowledge, city and private sector experience, and organizational expertise that will usher us into a new era of progress driven by collaboration, innovation, and efficiency. I look forward to working with Mr. Noriega and our colleagues to build coalitions and foster the best practices and procedures to create a ‘Miami Forever’ and a ‘Miami For Everyone.’”

Noriega most recently served as CEO of the Miami Parking Authority (MPA), a position he has held since 1999. Under his leadership, the MPA has experienced unprecedented growth for a major city operation responsible for almost 200 employees and generating over $60 million in revenue.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to be selected and ratified as city manager,” Noriega said. “For decades, I have dedicated myself to the City of Miami’s success by achieving operational efficiency, promoting public and private sector partnerships, and developing close working relationships with elected officials and community stakeholders for one of the city’s most robust departments. I am confident that my experience will help us meet our collective goals.”

Prior to serving as the head of the MPA, Noriega was vice president of the Carlisle Group, where he worked with local municipalities statewide to create key urban development projects.

Noriega holds a BA in Economics from the University of South Florida and graduated from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.