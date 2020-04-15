Miami-Dade Beacon Council Launches Online Resources For Small Businesses

BizHelp.Miami, Provides Information on Federal Funding COVID-19 Resource Center Provides South Florida-Specific Vital Information

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the County’s official public-private economic development partnership, is working closely with Miami-Dade County and other community partners to alleviate economic stress on the community as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Two sites are available:

BizHelp.Miami is a one-stop online portal that streamlines information about the C.A.R.E.S. Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and facilitates the direct connection to an SBA-approved lender of choice. The portal will also highlight additional funding options, such as state and local bridge loans, economic injury disaster loans (EIDL), community foundation programs, and other local resources as they become available. Direct link can be found here. (www.bizhelp.miami)

COVID-19 Resource Center on BeaconCouncil.com provides South Florida-specific information and solutions across industry sectors to address economic hardships driven by COVID-19. The resource center serves as an aggregator of the latest information. Direct link can be found here.

(www.beaconcouncil.com/solutions/small-business/covid-19-updates-and-resources)

Miami-Dade County’s business community is made up of more than 90,000 small businesses in industries deeply impacted by COVID-19, including aviation, tourism, and trade and logistics. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council launched the BizHelp.Miami in partnership with Miami-Dade County and Slalom, tapping into additional intelligence from Cyvent, McKinsey & Co. and other key community and technology partners throughout this process.

“Ensuring that our small businesses receive the help that they deserve during this crisis is a top priority for Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “BizHelp.Miami and the COVID-19 Resource Center on BeaconCouncil.com are both great resources to learn more about how to get help from the federal government, the state, and local organizations. We will continue working with The Miami-Dade Beacon Council and other community partners to move quickly and efficiently to serve our community.”

“Slalom partnered with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council to quickly develop BizHelp.Miami, a much-needed resource for the South Florida small business community,” said Beau Williamson, General Manager, Slalom. “Our team is autonomous, and we move fast to provide clients what they need. We are happy to provide our services to help fellow business community partners during this unprecedented time.”

“The Beacon Council in partnership with Miami-Dade County and more than twenty other public and private organizations, are working diligently to develop solutions that mitigate the impact on our economy,” said Michael A. Finney, President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “Miami-Dade County is a resilient community. Given our economic climate in the months prior to the global pandemic, with record-breaking unemployment numbers three months in a row, we are confident the community will emerge stronger than ever from this crisis.”

Below is a sampling of information listed on COVID-19 Resource Center on www.BeaconCouncil.com:

Virtual Town Hall Series in Collaboration with Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC): Weekly Town Hall Series that facilitates information on resources and assistance available to support businesses impacted by COVID-19. Different speakers and topics available every week. Speakers include civic leaders and key subject matter experts speaking to local, state and federal programs available to Miami’s small business community.

Supply Chain & B2B Resources: We are surveying our local business community to find manufacturers or vendors that can produce, distribute or donate essential products or services including masks, gloves, ventilators, and other equipment for our frontline workers.

o The Supplies & Service Survey can be completed here

Emergency Loans: The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is currently offering short-term, interest-free working capital loans that are intended to “bridge the gap.” These loans are available to small business owners located in all Florida counties statewide that experienced economic damage as a result of COVID-19.

U.S. Small Business Administration: The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) offer up to $2 million in assistance for eligible small businesses. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue driven by COVID-19’s impact.

Short Term Compensation Program (FDEO): The Short Time Compensation Program is a voluntary employer program designed to help employers maintain their staff by reducing the weekly working hours during temporary slowdowns instead of temporarily laying off employees. If an employer establishes a Short Time Compensation Plan, and an employee meets the qualifications to file a re-employment assistance claim in the state of Florida, the employee will receive a partial re-employment check to supplement their reduced paycheck.

Send COVID-19 related questions or concerns to BeaconHelp@beaconcouncil.com. We also want to understand how COVID-19 is directly impacting business as this helps us better advocate for support. Local businesses can follow our social media platforms for regular updates.

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council is Miami-Dade County’s official economic development partnership. The not-for-profit public-private organization focuses on job creation and economic growth. Since 1985, the organization has assisted more than 1,000 businesses that have created nearly 70,000 direct jobs and added more than $4.6 billion in new capital investments. It accomplishes this by marketing Miami-Dade as a world-class business location, growing local companies and fostering entrepreneurs, and shaping the County’s economic future. To learn more about The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, visit our website.