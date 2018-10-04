Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board to hold a “Village Dialogue: The Wakanda Effect – State of Black Miami”

The Black Affairs Advisory Board, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold a “Village Dialogue: The Wakanda Effect, continuing the dialogue on the State of Black Miami,” from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128, Board of County Commissioners Chamber, 2nd Floor. Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, Commissioners Barbara J. Jordan, Jean Monestime, Dennis C. Moss, and other elected officials will be in attendance.

The Black Affairs Advisory Board periodically holds “Village Dialogues” aimed at fostering communication and developing strategies to address issues that impact its constituents. In 2016, and again in 2017, Commissioner Jean Monestime, then Chair of the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, held the first of two forums entitled: “One Heritage: The State of Black Miami.” The purpose of these forums was to identify and address critical, ongoing issues impacting Black Miami today. Miami-Dade County is one of the country’s most culturally and ethnically diverse county and the third most populous state in the nation. Miami-Dade County’s Black population comprises some 20% of this dynamic metropolis.

This conversation is a continuation of the discussions began during those historic forums and an opportunity to look, with fresh eyes, at how we need to continue to identify and address the many critical and ongoing issues impacting Miami-Dade as a whole, particularly Black Miami. The Black Affairs Advisory Board intends to examine the ideas and initiatives discovered during the first two forums, in order to develop further recommendations aimed at addressing impediments that create obstacles to greater shared prosperity and quality of life for all.

You may watch the meeting live online or on Miami-Dade TV. For more information, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606.

WHO: Black Affairs Advisory Board, Office of Community Advocacy

WHAT: Village Dialogue: The Wakanda Effect – State of Black Miami

WHEN: Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128 – Board of County Commissioners Chamber, 2nd Floor

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.