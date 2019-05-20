Miami-Dade County Commission for Women to hold public meeting

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, 6thFloor Conference Room.

All meetings of the Commission for Women are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board.

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life.

For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Commission for Women Director Laura Morilla, at 305-375-4967.

WHO: Commission for Women, Office of Community Advocacy WHAT: Monthly general meeting WHEN: Wednesday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, 6th Floor Conference Room

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.